  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
  • 75°

Ferd Lewis: Navy simply couldn’t contain UH’s suddenly potent offense

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 1, 2018 at 11:57 pm
On a night when little else seemed to work against the rampaging Rainbow Warriors offense, even this desperation gambit fell short in Hawaii’s 59-41 victory over the Midshipmen. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up