Hawaii defensive players stand ready to exit to the field prior to the start of the game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii won 59-41.
Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks (16) gets fired up before the start of the first half.
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) throws the football during the first half.
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) finds the end zone for a touchdown during the first half.
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) gets around Navy cornerback Marcus Wiggins (17).
Hawaii defensive lineman Manly Williams (49) leads the charge in sacking Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10).
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) hauls in a pass ahead of Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (2) on the way to a touchdown.
A sizable crowd is seen in the Hawaii student section.
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) beats out Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (2) into the end zone for a touchdown.
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) hauls in a pass with one hand for a touchdown.
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) hauls in a pass for a touchdown ahead of Navy linebacker Elan Nash (8).
Navy slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau (28) sits on the sideline.
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) hauls in a pass for a touchdown.
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) celebrates after a touchdown.
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) trots into the end zone for a touchdown.
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver John Ursua (5).
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6), left, wide receiver JoJo Ward (19), and wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (89) celebrate after a touchdown.
Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) celebrates after a blocked punt and touchdown by defensive lineman Maxwell Hendrie (92).
Hawaii defensive players celebrate after a blocked punt and touchdown by defensive lineman Maxwell Hendrie (92).
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich talks to quarterback Cole McDonald (13).
Hawaii defensive back Alaka'i Mashima (37) and defensive back Eugene Ford (8) look on as Navy slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau (28) tries to make a diving catch in the end zone.
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) hauls in a pass over Navy linebacker Elan Nash (8).
Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward (19) hauls in a pass ahead of Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (2) on the way to a touchdown.
Hawaii defensive back Ikem Okeke (22) trips up Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) on a fourth down.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) works to bring down Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10).
Hawaii running back Fred Holly III (21) lunges for yardage.
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) tries to haul in a pass.
Hawaii defensive lineman Maxwell Hendrie (92) celebrates while scoring a touchdown after a punt block.
Hawaii running back Dayton Furuta (7), right, and Navy slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau (28) exchange gloves after the game.
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich, right, hugs Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo after the game.