Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu.

The advisory is in effect until 6:45 p.m. today.

Areas that may be affected include Hauula, Mililani, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Waikele, Wahiawa, Kahuku, Waialua, Waikane, Schofield Barracks and Laie.

The weather service reported heavy rain across the northern half of the Koolau Mountains and along the Waianae Coast and the North Shore with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The downpour over the Koolau Mountains may cause rapid rises in streamwaters in areas along the windward side, north of Kaneohe.

Forecasters say the heavy rain is expected to subside later this afternoon.

The public is advised to steer clear from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas.

Residents and visitors are also urged not to cross fast-flowing waters in your vehicle or on foot.