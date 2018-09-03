Swimmer rescued off Makapuu Beach Park in critical condition

A 55-year-old man who was reported unresponsive in waters off Makapuu Beach Park has been taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Good Samaritans teamed up with Ocean Safety lifeguards to bring the man to shore after he was reported in trouble at noon today, according to Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman for the department.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated him with advanced life support, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and took him to the hospital.