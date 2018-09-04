Family members, friends and fellow lifeguards held a memorial paddle-out Tuesday at Kailua Beach Park for well-loved
and respected Ocean
Safety Lt. Joshua Guerra. His mother, Randy Stevens, and step father, Tad Chamberlain, stand in the middle.
Joshua Guerra, a lifeguard for 17 years on Oahu’s east side, died Aug. 21 during a
night surfing accident in
Waikiki. He was 42. His co-workers, family and friends all gave each other a hug and a breath ("ha") before the paddle-out.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell hugs Joshua Guerra’s mother, Randy Stevens and stepfather, Tad Chamberlain, Tuesday
at Kailua Beach. On the far left is Guerra’s stepmother, Jo Graybill, and father, Frank Guerra.
Ian Masterson (back) and Tanner Williams hug. Masterson was the emcee, while Williams was one of the last to see Joshua as they were both surfing off Waikiki Beach the night of the accident.
The family nicknamed
Joshua “The Goat” for his
sometimes messy curly hair and fearless mountaineering skills — and for once eating a bag full of grass clippings. This is Dennis Sallas who said a prayer earlier.
Someone embraces Joshua's mother, Randy Stevens, who is in the outrigger canoe.
Joshua's family and friends at the paddle-out off Kailua Beach Park.
Those who worked with
Joshua called him a hero with a big heart, and as
someone other lifeguards
looked up to. He saved hundreds of lives.
Jet skis circle the group of paddlers off Kailua Beach Park.
-
The water was smooth as friends and family paddled out, by canoe as well as surfboard, forming a large circle in the ocean to scatter Joshua’s ashes. With whoops of joy, several rode Jet Skis around the circle, celebrating Guerra’s zest for life. Some surfed an honorary wave in his name.