Ige asks Trump to declare Hurricane Lane a disaster

    Governor David Ige holds a press conference on Hurricane Lane, Aug. 22. Ige has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for Hawaii as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Lane.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for Hurricane Lane which battered the state last month.

Ige said today the state is seeking help from federal grants and other programs to cover the costs of the storm.

“The magnitude and severity of the disaster requires federal assistance. This exceeds the state’s response capability and it has impacted local governments,” Ige said.

Lane flooded homes and schools and triggered landslides as it dumped torrential rains on the Big Island and Kauai. The hurricane’s strong winds fueled wildfires on Maui.

Lane was the nation’s second rainiest tropical cyclone since 1950. Mountain View on the Big Island recorded 52.02 inches of rain during the storm.

Hurricane Norman is currently passing Hawaii to the northeast, while Hurricane Olivia is expected to approach the state early next week.

