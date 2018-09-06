Pedestrian sitting on highway struck and killed near Dillingham Airfield

A male pedestrian died Wednesday night in Mokuleia near the Dillingham Airfield after being hit by a driver heading east on Farrington Highway, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision, police said.

The 44-year-old, male driver of the BMW hit “an adult male pedestrian” around 11:15 p.m, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 caller reported a male sitting in the roadway, police said.

It was the 45th traffic fatality on Oahu compared to 29 at the same time last year.