  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 80°

Wild art: Great Buddha undergoes ritual cleaning

Japan News / Yomiuri
Posted on September 6, 2018 12:05 am 
Great Buddha undergoes ritual cleaning: Priests and other workers clean the Great Buddha statue in Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, last month during the annual ritual called “ominugui.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up