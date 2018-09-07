  • Friday, September 7, 2018
Tiger Woods calls Nike Kaepernick ad a ‘beautiful spot’

Associated Press
September 7, 2018
Updated September 7, 2018 8:45am
  • Nike aired its first "Just Do It" ad, narrated by Colin Kaepernick, during Thursday night's NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
    Video by CBS Sacramento

  • JOSE F. MORENO/THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tiger Woods looked on during a hot afternoon in the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Thursday, in Newtown Square, Pa.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. >> Tiger Woods says the Nike “Just Do It” ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick is “a beautiful spot.”

The two-minute ad highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL player protests during the national anthem.

Woods has been endorsed by Nike his whole career. He did not know in advance about the ad campaign.

Speaking from the BMW Championship, Woods says Nike is “trying to get out ahead” and “do something special.”

The spot aired during the first ad break in the third quarter of the Eagles-Falcons game on Thursday night. Kaepernick watched the ad’s first television airing on NBC at an event held at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

