Expect high surf today for east-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 8, 2018
Updated September 8, 2018 6:04am

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a high-surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai and Molokai until 6 p.m. today.

Tropical Cyclone Norman is moving northeast of Hawaii, churning large east swells on Oahu, the windward side of Kauai and windward side of Molokai.

Norman was located about 395 miles northeast of Honolulu and about 435 miles north of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, according the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Expect surf as high as 6 to 9 feet along the east-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Kauai through this afternoon.

Avoid the shoreline along those affected areas, the NWS warned. Expect strong, breaking waves and rip currents that will make swimming dangerous.

