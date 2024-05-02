Julio Urias pleads no contest to domestic battery

Former Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic battery charges that stemmed from an incident in September, per Los Angeles Superior Court records.

Urias, 27, was placed on probation for 36 months and was required to complete 30 hours of community service. He also will be required to participate in a domestic violence counseling program and must honor the victim’s protective order.

Urias was placed on administrative leave following the incident outside of a Los Angeles FC soccer game. After a separate incident in 2019, he was suspended 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse policy. He was not criminally charged in that incident.

Urias’ MLB future remains in doubt after his contract with the Dodgers expired at the end of last season.

Urias was 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts last season before his season came to an end. His ERA was more than double his National League-leading 2.16 mark in 2022. In eight major league seasons, Urias is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA in 158 appearances (122 starts). He recorded the last out of the 2020 World Series.

MLB has yet to conclude its own investigation of Urias’ incident last year. The pitcher is expected to become the first MLB player to be suspended twice under the domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse policy.