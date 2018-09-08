Howard Konanui cleaned cinders from the roof of his Moku Street home in Leilani Estates Saturday. He was among members of about 50 households in the neighborhood allowed to return this weekend.
People came out to take pictures of the lava rocks on Kahukai Street near Luana Street in Leilani Estates.
Don Carroll paints his damaged roof on Kupono Street in Leilani Estates.
Tony Kubera mows his neighbor’s lawn after doing his on Nohea Street in Leilani Estates. Kubera’s neighbor has evacuated to the mainland so he is watching over the property. Houses across the street from Kubera’s have been destroyed by the lava.
From left to right: Neighbors Carolee Doughty, Mike Arends and Stella Kreisz greet each other on Nohea Street in Leilani Estates.
Neighbors Stella Kreisz, left, and Carolee Doughty say goodbye on Nohea Street in Leilani Estates. Kreisz and her husband lost their recently completed house to the lava.
A street in Leilani Estates is blocked by the lava flow.
Road block is enforced at the entrance of Leilani Estates, allowing in residents and utility workers.