Leilehua kicker Akoni Tom-Makue (82) makes a 41-yard field goal against the ʻIolani Raiders.
ʻIolani's defense converge on Leilehua's James McGary (14) after a completed pass.
Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) makes a pass.
ʻIolani receivers Jonah Miyazawa (6) and Rayden Kaneshiro (4) celebrate a touchdown pass.
Leilehua running back James McGary (14) carries the ball.
Iolani defensive lineman Kyler Mento (3) runs with the ball after making an interception.
ʻIolani kicker Mika Makekau (19) makes a field goal.
ʻIolani runningback Kaua Nishigaya (1) carries the ball during the second quarter.
ʻIolani defensive lineman Lanakila Pei (23) went to sack Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) during the second quarter.
ʻIolani running back Kaua Nishigaya (1) makes yardage.
ʻIolani quarterback Jonah Chong (11) runs with the ball as Leilehua safety Randen Siavi'i (1) grabs on.
ʻIolani quarterback Jonah Chong (11) makes a pass.
-
Leilehua running back James McGary (14) celebrates an 80-yard touchdown with teammates.