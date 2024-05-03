Lakers fire head coach after 2 seasons, early playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham after his second season with the team, which ended Monday in a first-round playoff exit with a loss to the Denver Nuggets, the organization announced Friday. Sources briefed on the matter say that an extensive search will commence soon, with candidates such as Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick and, if he becomes available, Ty Lue among others.

“We all want to thank Darvin for his dedication and positivity,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said. “While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world.”

Rumors over Ham’s potential firing intensified deep into the Lakers’ season and seemed inevitable when they only won one game in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Nuggets. The lowest moment came for the Lakers when they blew a 20-point second-half lead in Game 2 of the series.

After a successful first year as coach in which he showed signs as a leader, the tide turned for Ham this season. There was tremendous respect for Ham as a person, and players appreciated his pro career and time as an assistant coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee. But, players struggled with a perceived absence of effective direction from the coaching staff.

After Game 2 against the Nuggets, Lakers forward Anthony Davis said, “We have stretches where we don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor.”

Ham responded at practice two days later and defended his coaching decisions and staff.

“I don’t think this was (about) not being organized,” Ham said. “I think I have incredible knowledge and focus all along my staff. We pride ourselves — whether it’s practice, shootarounds, film sessions, games, everything — we pride ourselves on being highly efficient and organized.

“I just chalk that up to being frustrated. It’s an emotional game, with the way it ended and all of that. But I would agree to disagree on that one.”

During Ham’s two-year tenure, the Lakers went 90-74 in the regular season and 9-12 in the postseason. The Nuggets also ended the Lakers’ 2022-23 season with a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals.

The Lakers hired Ham in May 2022 after he started his NBA coaching career with the franchise as an assistant from 2011 to 2013. Ham signed a four-year deal in the range of $5 million per season, so the team will assume the remainder of his contract after firing him.

Ham also worked as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-22) after playing in the NBA from 1996 to 2005. He won an NBA championship coming off the bench for the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and as an assistant coach with the Bucks in 2021.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.