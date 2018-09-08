Kenneth Joseph Jr. (24) of Waianae makes a catch in the air, but it was the Kapolei's defensive backs Branston Gasper-Birgado (21) and Liam McMoore (24) who broke up the pass at the very end of the play.
Kapolei's Landon Elisaga (52) tries to stop quarterback Shaydon Lopes (12) of Waianae running the ball upfield.
Wide receiver Sinai-Taheed Robello (2) looks upfield while running with the ball along the Waianae Seariders sideline.
After a bizarre fourth down play call, Zefften Thompson-Avilla (43) of Waianae carries the ball to the one-yard line just short of a Waianae touchdown.
Kapolei's Landan Shove (23) grabs ahold of linebacker Jonathan Nunes (9) of Waianae.
Defensive back Xaiston Kamehaloha (2) of Waianae breaks up a pass thrown to wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (7) of Kapolei preventing a touchdown.
Kapolei wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (7) makes a sideline catch keeping his feet inbounds.
Kapolei's offensive line runs off the field after scoring a touchdown.
After scoring an open-field touchdown, Ikari Strokes (3) celebrates with teammate De'Zhaun Stribling (7) in the end zone.
Kevin Burkel (55) of Kapolei shows excitement after sacking quarterback Shaydon Lopes (12) of Waianae.