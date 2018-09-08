Hawaii-grown QBs continue to shine in the SEC

Hawaii quarterbacks playing in the elite Southeastern Conference continued to shine on Saturday as they gear up for a head-to-head meeting next week.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii quarterbacks playing in the elite Southeastern Conference continued to shine on Saturday as they gear up for a head-to-head meeting next week.

Former Pearl City athlete Jordan Ta’amu passed for 448 yards and five touchdowns in rallying Ole Miss to a 76-41 victory over visiting Southern Illinois in Oxford, Miss.

In Tuscaloosa, Ala., former Saint Louis star Tua Tagovailoa passed for three first-quarter touchdowns in leading No. 1 Alabama to a 57-7 victory over Arkansas State.

The two Hawaii quarterbacks face each other next week when Alabama travels to Mississippi.

Tagovailoa rotated for Jalen Hurts, helping the Crimson Tide (2-0) racked up big plays on the way to a 40-0 halftime lead.

Tagovailoa finished 13 of 19 for 228 yards and four TDs. He led seven drives and tossed in runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half. Tagovailoa had TD passes of 58 yards to Jerry Jeudy, 31 to Henry Ruggs III and 41 to DeVonta Smith — all in the first quarter — and tacked on a 14-yarder to Derek Kief.

Ta’amu completed 23 of 33 passes without an interception as the Rebels (2-0) blew open a tight game by outscoring the Salukis (1-1) 27-0 in the fourth quarter. SIU led 38-35 at halftime before Ta’amu led a comeback.