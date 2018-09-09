  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 79°

Celebration honors Hawaii’s Little League champs

By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 9, 2018 12:05 am 
The Honolulu Little League All Stars made Hawaii proud last month by beating South Korea to become the 2018 Little League World Series champions. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up