Injured Iowa woman airlifted to safety near Hoopii Falls in Kapaa

Kauai firefighters airlifted a 57-year-old hiker this afternoon near Hoopii Falls in Kapaa.

Firefighters got the call at around 1:30 p.m. of an Iowa woman who reportedly fell and injured her leg while hiking along a trail.

Arriving firefighters hiked the trail and found the woman in the water with a family member and a bystander tending to her, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters airlifted the woman aboard Air 1, and brought her to a landing area at Kapahi Park. Waiting medics transported her to Wilcox Memorial Hospital for treatment.