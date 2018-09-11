  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • 88°

Top News| Weather

FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds Tropical Storm Olivia press conference

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 2:02pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference today. Caldwell will be joined by Gov. David Ige and city officials to provide an update on Tropical Storm Olivia preparations.

Watch the press conference live:

PREVIOUS STORY
Maui County evacuation shelters opening, schools to close as storm bears down
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up