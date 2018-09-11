FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds Tropical Storm Olivia press conference

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference today. Caldwell will be joined by Gov. David Ige and city officials to provide an update on Tropical Storm Olivia preparations.

Watch the press conference live: