  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
  • 78°

Top News

Video shows Harvey Weinstein fondling woman before alleged rape

Associated Press
September 12, 2018
Updated September 12, 2018 11:25am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Harvey Weinstein in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017. A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape. The video aired by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011. It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape.

The video aired today by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011.

It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation.

The video shows Thompson reacting with discomfort but also joking about his advances, saying that “data is hot.”

In a lawsuit filed in June, Thompson said Weinstein raped her that evening at a hotel.

Only portions of the video were aired on Sky.

Weinstein’s lawyer says the full video “demonstrates that there is nothing forceful” and shows “casual, if not awkward, flirting from both parties.”

Weinstein has been charged in New York with assaulting three women, but not Thompson.

PREVIOUS STORY
Drake, Cardi B lead American Music Awards with 8 nods each
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up