  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: Shops blast A/C with doors open

Posted on September 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 11, 2018 at 10:55 pm
Six tourist shops in the strip mall along Kailua Road had eight doors propped wide open recently — a total opening of 13 feet by 13 feet. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up