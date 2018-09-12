  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: Veteran’s family grateful for medal

Posted on September 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 11, 2018 at 10:54 pm
When I read the article about honoring the Filipino World War II veterans, by Rosemarie Bernardo (“Filipino World War II vets to be honored,” Star-Advertiser, May 3), I immediately wondered if my 91-year-old father Juan “John” Ferrer was eligible to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up