FACEBOOK LIVE: Update on Nuuanu Dam 1 from acting Honolulu mayor

Acting Honolulu Mayor Roy K. Amemiya Jr. held a press conference today with the Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Y.W. Lau to discuss the current situation with Nuuanu Dam 1.

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Acting Honolulu Mayor Roy K. Amemiya Jr. held a press conference today with the Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Y.W. Lau to discuss the current situation with Nuuanu Dam 1.

Watch the press conference here: