Waipahu's Jovan Gooman (14) celebrates with Deacon Kapea (2) after Kapea rushed for a touchdown against Aiea on Friday at Aiea High School. Waipahu beat Aiea, 42-14.
Waipahu's head coach Bryson Carvalho looks on from the sideline.
Aiea's Zacharia Kalahiki-Basque (1) rushes with the ball.
Waipahu's Tarynce Antolin (22) rushes with the ball.
Aiea's Kayson Castillo (9) looks to pass.
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) rushes with the ball after catching a pass.
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown.
Aiea's head coach Wendell Say looks on from the sideline at Aiea High School.
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) breaks a tackle attempt by Aiea's LJ Vongsy (3).
Aiea's Fabian Bautista (28) rushes with the ball.
Aiea's Fabian Bautista (28) and Willis Sison (50) celebrate after scoring a touchdown.
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) rushes with the ball.
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) avoids a tackle attempt by Aiea's Fabian Bautista (28).
Waipahu's Deacon Kapea (2) rushes for a touchdown.
Waipahu's Solofa Setu (8) brings down Aiea's Dylan Soberano (5) after he caught a pass.