Prosecutor: U.S. border agent charged in 2-week killing spree

September 15, 2018
September 15, 2018
Updated September 15, 2018 6:05pm

    Law enforcement officers gather near the scene where the body of a woman was found today near Interstate 35 north of Laredo, Texas. A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early today after a fifth woman who had been abducted managed to escape from him and notify authorities, law enforcement officials said, describing the agent as a “serial killer.”

HOUSTON >> Texas authorities have charged a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor with murdering four female sex workers during a two-week killing spree that ended when a fifth woman escaped from him and found help.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested today after he was found hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot in Laredo.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says he was charged with four counts of murder as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

The victims, including a transgender woman, had been murdered since Sept. 3. Alaniz says authorities consider Ortiz a serial killer.

The names of the victims were not released but Alaniz says two are U.S. citizens. Nationalities of the others are not yet known.

