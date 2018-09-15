  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: Bill Paty helped military practice aloha here

Posted on September 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 14, 2018 at 7:07 pm
The passing of Bill Paty this past August marks the loss of one of Hawaii’s prominent community leaders. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up