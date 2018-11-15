 Gas leak closes 16th Avenue between Waialae and Keanu
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
By Star-Advertiser staff
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 11:43am
Honolulu police closed Kaimuki’s 16th Avenue between Waialae Avenue and Keanu Street as a result of a gas leak as of 11:34 a.m today.

Use alternative routes in the area.

