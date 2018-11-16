‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ filming in full swing with upcoming closures on Oahu

Video courtesy Greg Knudsen
DENNIS ODA / MAY 2, 2017
Lanai Lookout was crowded with people enjoying the good weather and good vistas of the waves crashing on the rocks. Warner Bros. and Legendary are scheduled to return to Oahu for the filming of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment are filming the long-awaited sequel to their monster movies — “Godzilla vs. Kong” in Hawaii this week through at least December.
Production crews began filming on Oahu on Monday, and have already worked at various sites, including the USS Missouri, Manoa Falls and downtown Honolulu. They have also set up camp at Lanai Lookout along Kalanianaole Highway, and the parking lot remains closed until Nov. 21, according to the state Department of Transportation.
“We’re using the jungle, using the city, obviously using the streets,” said film unit publicist Deborah Simmrin. “It has kind of a vast landscape. Everything’s going well. We love being here.”
Local crews and extras have been hired for the film, and they will be looking for more extras down the line, Simmrin said.
From Nov. 19 to 20, the left lanes of the H-3 Freeway at Harano Tunnel will also be closed — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Honolulu/Halawa-bound direction, and from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Kaneohe/Kailua-bound direction, state transportation officials said.
State officials referred to the film as “Apex,” and signs have been spotted around Oahu.
In 2013, Warner Bros. and Legendary also used Waikiki as the backdrop for the “Godzilla” movie, complete with foam cut to resemble broken concrete walls, a downed helicopter and 225 extras.
Warner Bros./Legendary hailed “Godzilla” as a global success, followed by “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017 and is planning for the release of the highly anticipated “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” next year. Film producers said “Godzilla vs. Kong” is an epic action-adventure pitting the two greatest icons in motion picture history — the fearsome Godzilla against the mighty King Kong — against one another, with humanity caught in the balance.
Filming is taking place in both Hawaii and Australia.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is directed by Adam Wingard (“The Guest”) and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall. The film is currently scheduled for release on May 22, 2020.
