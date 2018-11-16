 2 people on motorcycle injured after crash on H-1 freeway
2 people on motorcycle injured after crash on H-1 freeway

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 10:02pm
Two people were injured tonight after the motorcycle they were traveling on crashed on the H-1 freeway near Middle Street.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the pair were traveling west when the operator apparently lost control, causing the motorcycle to crash into the dividing wall. A 60-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were thrown from the bike and landed on the opposite side of the freeway.

Both were transported in serious condition to a local trauma center.

Police closed all westbound lanes and two lanes of eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Airport/Middle Street offramp.

