Part of Kalihi Street is closed while firefighters respond to a two-alarm fire this afternoon.

Police said the street is closed between Kahai and Auiki streets for firefighting operations.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. to 1708 Hoe St.

Further information on the fire was not immediately available.