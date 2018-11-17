Mike Pence to make brief Honolulu stopover coming home from APEC

Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence will make a brief stop in Hawaii tomorrow as they return home after a short visit to Papua New Guinea.

The Pences are expected to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at 6:25 a.m. and depart by 8 a.m. Their flight is expected to return to Washington, D.C. by 10 p.m. The Pences are not expected to make any public appearances in Honolulu.

The Pences were in Papua New Guinea so that the vice president could participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders meeting, which brings together leaders, ministers and senior officials of APEC’s 21 member nations. According to APEC, the focus of the gathering is “building common ground on trade to ensure growth, job creation and better quality of life for people in all areas of the Asia-Pacific.”

Following the meeting, Pence was slated to deliver remarks at the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership.

After events in Papua New Guinea, the Pences are expected to depart for Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, where they will participate in a Thanksgiving gathering with service members and their families. From there, they will head to Hawaii and then on to Washington, D.C.