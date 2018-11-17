Trump takes helicopter tour to view California landscape scorched by deadly wildfire

Video by CBS San Francisco
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 8
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from the deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit today by President Donald Trump.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tera Hickerson, right, and Columbus Holt embrace as they look at a board with information for services at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store for people displaced by the Camp Firein Chico, Calif. The two, from Paradise, Calif., escaped the fire and don’t know if their house is still standing.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People sit by their tents at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store for people displaced by the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 9
Firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire burns through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from a deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit today by President Donald Trump.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump greets California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom as he arrives on Air Force One at Beale Air Force Base for a visit to areas impacted by the wildfires at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., as Gov. Jerry Brown, stands at center.
BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. >> President Donald Trump took a helicopter tour today over the Northern California landscape scorched by a killer wildfire. A full cover of haze and the smell of smoke greeted the president upon his arrival at an Air Force base, as did the governor and his successor.
Trump planned to hear from those leaders about the dire situation and talk with first responders, and later was expected to travel several hundred miles south to visit with victims of a recent country music bar shooting.
“Look forward to being with our brave Firefighters, First Responders and @FEMA, along with the many brave People of California. We are with you all the way – God Bless you all!” Trump tweeted while heading west on Air Force One.
Landing at Beale Air Force Base, he was greeted by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, both Democrats. Trump boarded Marine One without making public remarks.
“I think that the biggest message and the biggest takeover will be the president saying, ‘We’re here,’ and thankfully the president’s got big shoulders, and I think he’s going to go there to offer them up to people that need somebody to lean on,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Friday on the Fox News Channel.
The president, who left Washington early Saturday and didn’t expect to return to the White House until well past midnight, planned to get a firsthand look at the devastation from the wildfire that has destroyed the town of Paradise and heavily damaged the outlying community of Magalia. At least 71 people have died, and authorities are trying to locate more than 1,000 people, though not all are believed missing. More than 5,500 fire personnel were battling the blaze that covered 228 square miles (590 square kilometers) and was about 50 percent contained, officials said.
Trump also was expected to stop in Southern California, where a gunman killed a dozen people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 before committing suicide.
The White House schedule said Air Force One was to land at Beale Air Force Base near Sacramento about 12:45 p.m. EST but listed no specific events until his early Sunday return to Washington.
Trump told reporters at the White House before he left on the trip that “we’re making two stops.” Sanders, in the Fox News Channel interview with her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was filling in for Sean Hannity, spoke of plans for viewing “the scenes of the horrific wildfires that have ravaged California but also talking with some of the people and the families that were impacted by the shooting there not too long ago.”
Trump long has struggled to convey empathy to victims of national disasters and tragedies. His first reaction to the fires came in a tweet last week: “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests.”
Nature and humans share blame for the wildfires, but forest management did not play a major role, despite Trump’s claims, fire scientists say. Nature provides the dangerous winds that have whipped the fires, and human-caused climate change over the long haul is killing and drying the shrubs and trees that provide the fuel.
He stuck to that theme in his remarks just before departing on Saturday when he outlined what he planned to discuss with Brown and Newsom: “We will be talking about forest management. … The one thing is that everybody now knows that this is what we have to be doing and there’s no question about it. It should have been done many years ago, but I think everybody’s on the right side.”
Trump, who has long feuded with the political leaders of heavily Democratic California over issues such as immigration and voting, also has threatened to withhold federal payments to the state. After being criticized for his response, Trump has shifted gears, expressing words of encouragement to first responders and those of sympathy for hit victims.
“It seems that many more people are missing than anyone thought even possible,” Trump told reporters in Washington, saying he looked forward to meeting fire responders and firefighters who have been “incredibly brave.”
But when he was asked by Fox News in an interview set to air Sunday whether climate change played a role in the number of serious fires, he said “maybe it contributes a little bit. The big problem we have is management.” He added that he was surprised to see images of firefighters removing dried brush near a fire. “This should have been all raked out.”
Brown and Newsom said Friday they welcomed the president’s visit, and “now is a time to pull together for the people of California.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
President Donald Trump heads to Northern California today to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century amid confusion over how many people remain unaccounted for.
Authorities confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate 1,011 people, even as they stressed that not all are believed missing.
California’s outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats and vocal critics of Trump, planned to join the president Saturday. Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom welcomed Trump’s visit, declaring it’s time “to pull together for the people of California.”
The blaze that started Nov. 8 largely destroyed the town of Paradise, population 27,000, and heavily damaged the nearby communities of Magalia and Concow. It destroyed more than 9,800 homes and at its height displaced 52,000 people.
Trump was expected to land Saturday morning at Beale Air Force Base just north of Sacramento and said he plans to meet with Brown and Newsom and first responders.
This patch of California, a former Gold Rush region in the Sierra Nevada foothills, is to some extent Trump country. He beat Hillary Clinton by 4 percentage points in Butte County in 2016.
But Trump has stirred resentment among survivors over comments he made two days after the disaster on Twitter, then reiterated on the eve of his visit.
In an interview taped Friday and scheduled for broadcast on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump said he was surprised to see images of firefighters removing dried brush near a fire, adding, “This should have been all raked out.”
Asked if he thought climate change contributed to the fires, he said, “Maybe it contributes a little bit. The big problem we have is management.”
Those comments echoed his initial reaction to the fires Nov. 10 when he blamed the wildfires on poor forest management and threatened then to withhold federal payments. Trump subsequently approved a federal disaster declaration.
“If you insult people, then you go visit them, how do you think you’re going to be accepted? You’re not going to have a parade,” Maggie Crowder of Magalia said this week outside an informal shelter at a Walmart store in Chico.
But Stacy Lazzarino, who voted for Trump, said it would be good for the president to see the devastation up close: “I think by maybe seeing it he’s going to be like ‘Oh, my goodness,’ and it might start opening people’s eyes.”
Firefighters returning to a command center in the neighboring city of Chico after a 24-hour shift Friday were reluctant to weigh in on Trump’s visit, but some shared their thoughts.
Nick Shawkey, a state fire captain from rural Northern California, said Trump’s visit was the mark of a good leader. But to imply the state was to blame for mismanaging the forests was based on a misunderstanding because much of the forest land in California is controlled by the U.S. Forest Service, he said.
“The thing he’s tweeting about is his property,” Shawkey said.
Paul Briones, a firefighter from Bakersfield, predicted Trump’s visit would be a huge boost to the community, showing “that this on a national level is a priority.”
More than 5,500 fire personnel were battling the blaze that covered 228 square miles (590 square kilometers) and was halfway contained, officials said.
Firefighters were racing against time with a red flag warning issued for Saturday night into Sunday, including winds up to 50 mph and low humidity. Rain was forecast for midweek, which could help firefighters but also complicate the challenging search for remains.
“It’s a disheartening situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference Friday. “As much as I wish we could get through this before the rains come, I don’t know if that’s possible.”
The number of people unaccounted for grew to more than 1,000 on Friday. But Honea acknowledged the list was “dynamic” and could easily contain duplicate names and unreliable spellings of names.
The roster probably includes some who fled the blaze and do not realize they have been reported missing, he said.
“We are still receiving calls. We’re still reviewing emails,” Honea said. “This is a massive undertaking. We have hundreds and hundreds of people working on this.”
Families searching for loved ones have scoured shelters and social media and say they understand the chaos of the situation, But the wait for information is agonizing.
For one family, good news arrived by telephone.
Monica Whipple said Friday that she was boarding a plane back to North Carolina from Northern California when she got a call two days ago that her mother, Donna Price, had been found alive. Price had been presumed missing but was tracked down at a shelter.
“It was so crazy, I started crying in front of everybody,” Whipple said. “She’s doing OK.”
For too many others, the wait to learn a loved one’s fate has ended with bad news.
Sol Bechtold searched for his 75-year-old mother, Caddy, posting flyers of her on bulletin boards and searching for her in shelters.
On Thursday, Bechtold went to the Butte County Sheriff to provide DNA samples. As he was driving back to his home in Pleasanton, California, he got a call from an officer with the coroner’s unit of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and was told his mother’s remains were found in her home in the community of Magalia. The home had burned down to its concrete foundation.
“It’s hard to realize your mother is gone,” Bechtold said.
Family members remembered her personality, her wonderful heart and great smile, he said. She raised four children.
“It’s been a pretty emotional 24 hours. Lots of tears,” he said.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.