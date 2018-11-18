 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes over defense ministry
  Sunday, November 18, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes over defense ministry

November 18, 2018
JERUSALEM >> Israel’s prime minister says he will also take over as defense minister and is rejecting calls to hold early elections.

Netanyahu announced on national TV today that he would take over the defense post following the resignation of Avigdor Lieberman.

Lieberman stepped down last week to protest a cease-fire with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. He had demanded tougher action against the militants.

Lieberman’s resignation has left Netanyahu with a narrow majority in parliament, and his remaining partners have demanded he hold early elections.

In his address, Netanyahu said now is not the time for new elections and he is committed to protecting his country’s security.

Another coalition partner, the Jewish Home, has scheduled a press conference Monday. If it leaves the coalition, Netanyahu will lose his parliamentary majority.

