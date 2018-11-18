Marcus Mariota reinjures elbow during loss to Colts

Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes today to lead the Indianapolis Colts in a rout of Tennessee, 38-10, in a game that also saw Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Mariota was 10 of 13 with 85 yards and one interception before leaving.

Indy (5-5) has won four straight for the first time since November 2014. Luck remained unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans.

Tennessee (5-5) lost Mariota in the final minute of the first half after he reinjured his right elbow. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees also was taken to a nearby hospital for observation after medical workers were called to the coaches’ box during the first quarter.

The 69-year-old Pees retired briefly after last season.

Luck’s mastery over Tennessee did not change. He shredded the league’s best scoring defense by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in a league-high 33 consecutive games and three or more in seven straight.

It was never close.

Mack started the early scoring spree with a 1-yard TD run. Adam Vinatieri made it 10-0 with a 22-yard field goal after Luck couldn’t haul in a short TD pass from tight end Eric Ebron.

Luck then hooked up with Hilton on a 68-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter and Wilkins’ 18-yard run late in the first half made it 24-0.

All the Titans could muster was a 42-yard field on the final play of the half — after Mariota left and only after the Colts drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Indy extended the lead by winning a replay challenge for Hilton’s 14-yard scoring catch and Luck departed after throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Dontrelle Inman in the fourth.