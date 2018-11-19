 Rolling Stones announce 13 U.S. shows next year
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 81°

News

Rolling Stones announce 13 U.S. shows next year

Associated Press
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 1:26pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during their No Filter tour in London on May 25. The band says it is adding a 13-show leg to its tour in spring 2019, kicking off in Miami on April 20.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.

The band says it’s adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.

For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger said in a statement: “It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.

The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of “Blue & Lonesome,” which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.

PREVIOUS STORY
The scoop on how your cat’s sandpapery tongue deep cleans
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up