Megyn Kelly close to receiving full $69M payout from NBC

Megyn Kelly is close to an agreement with Comcast Corp.’s NBC News that will pay her the full value remaining on her $69 million, three-year deal with the network, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

While the two sides are still talking, Kelly is likely to receive what’s left on the contract that took effect in the middle of last year, or more than $30 million. NBC declined to comment. A deal could come as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, saying the remaining issues are nonfinancial.

After a successful run at Fox News, Kelly struggled as a morning host at NBC. In one incident, she offended guest Jane Fonda by asking about plastic surgery. Her downfall came during a Halloween segment when she questioned why using “blackface” for a costume was inappropriate. Her program was canceled a few days later.

Kelly was hired by the network less than two years ago in a bet that a more combative persona built at Fox News could be softened for the mainstream audience at the 66-year-old “Today” show.