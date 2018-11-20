4 Rainbow Wahine named to all-Big West 1st team

Hawaii junior setter-hitter Norene Iosia was named to the all-Big West first team for the third time and senior hitter McKenna Granato for a second time as four Rainbow Wahine were honored when the conference announced its postseason volleyball awards today.

Also named to the 16-member first team were Hawaii senior libero Tita Akiu and redshirt junior middle Natasha Burns, the latter who is foregoing her final year of eligibility. The Wahine had no one named to the nine-member second team nor the seven-member all-freshman team.

Two-time Big West champion Cal Poly swept the top three awards with junior hitter Torrey Van Winden named Player of the Year and Sam Crosson repeating as coach of the year. Mustang freshman setter Avalon DeNecochea shared freshman of the year honors with UC Irvine hitter Abby Marjama.