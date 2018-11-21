 Letter: Singapore offers forward vision
  • Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Letter: Singapore offers forward vision

Posted on November 21, 2018 
It is so refreshing to see someone looking at a successful model for dealing with our housing issues (“The Singapore solution,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 17). More suburbia along the rail line is not the answer. Read More

