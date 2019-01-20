 ‘Atrocious’ defense leads to Rainbows’ road defeat
  • Sunday, January 20, 2019
  • 70°

‘Atrocious’ defense leads to Rainbows’ road defeat

By Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on January 20, 2019 12:05 am 
In the view of its head coach, the Hawaii basketball team’s 75-71 loss to UC Riverside on Saturday was indefensible. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up