 Letter: Trump aids Russia in polarizing U.S.
  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019
  • 74°

Letter: Trump aids Russia in polarizing U.S.

Posted on January 22, 2019 12:05 am 
President Donald Trump may or may not have been working for Russia. However, many of his actions and policies have been in Moscow’s best interests. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up