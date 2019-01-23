 Oda tied for Web.com lead
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 73°

Oda tied for Web.com lead

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 23, 2019 12:05 am 
Moanalua graduate John Oda weathered strong winds to post a round of 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday and enters the final round of the Web.com Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic tied for the lead at 8 under. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up