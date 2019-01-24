 Letter: Discovery Center must be protected
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
Letter: Discovery Center must be protected

Posted on January 24, 2019 12:05 am 
I’m deeply saddened about the possibility of the permanent closure of the Children’s Discovery Center due to unsustainable attendance because of the presence of drug-addicted and mentally unstable homeless who have resisted outreach services and refuse to leave (“Homeless may force center to close,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 16). Read More

