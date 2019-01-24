OIA D-I Girls Basketball: Kahuku vs. Kalani

Kalani's Alayna Akiona (10) grabs the rebound ahead of Kahuku guard Meleane Tonga (1) during the OIA Division I girls basketball championship on Thursday at Radford High School. Kahuku won 63-59.
Kahuku guard Leiah Naeata (23) shoots the ball over Kalani's Kalena Halunajan (15).
Kahuku guard Maya Claytor (30) shoots the ball for a three point basket against the Kalani Falcons.
Kahuku guard Aja Tapusoa (11) drives to the basket around Kalani's Kamalu Kamakawiwoole (1).
Kalani head coach Chi Mok talks to Kalena Halunajan (15).
Kalani's Kandyce Woods (23) grabs the rebound between Kahuku guard Aja Tapusoa (11), right, and guard Leiah Naeata (23).
Kahuku guard Leiah Naeata (23) drives to the basket between Kalani's Shelby McDaniel (22), top right, and Kalena Halunajan (15).
Kalani's Shelby McDaniel (22) drives to the basket over Kahuku guard Meleane Tonga (1).
Kalani's Kamalu Kamakawiwoole (1) fights for position with Kahuku guard Tati Kamae (5), left, and guard Leiah Naeata (23).
Kahuku guard Leiah Naeata (23) brings the ball up court against the Kalani Falcons.
Kalani's Kamalu Kamakawiwoole (1) drives to the basket between Kahuku guard Aja Tapusoa (11) and guard Maya Claytor (30).
Kalani's Kamalu Kamakawiwoole (1) celebrates a three point basket that tied the game.
Kahuku head coach Latoya Wily reacts as time runs out during the second half.
Kahuku celebrates after winning against the Kalani Falcons.
