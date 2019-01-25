Kauai expected to sink into 40s overnight; Oahu to see 50s

A cold front is expected to move across the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, with temperatures possibly dipping below 50 degrees overnight on one island.

The cold front is expected to spread clouds and showers from west to east across the state this morning, leaving cool and breezy tradewinds in its wake as it passes each island, National Weather Service forecasters said. The clouds and showers associated with the front, however, should clear the Big Island by tonight.

Temperatures on Friday night were expected to dip as low as 49 degrees in Hanapepe, Kauai, and fall to 58 degrees in Waikiki, weather service forecasters said. Most lows on Oahu were expected to hover between 56 and 59 degrees overnight.

The weather service also issued a wind advisory until noon today, with northerly winds of 40 to 55 mph expected, along with possible localized gusts to 60 mph.

Tradewinds are expected to continue through next week, with clouds and some showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Forecasters also posted a high-surf advisory for much of the island chain until 6 p.m. today. Surf from 14 to 18 feet is expected on north-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, while waves up to 8 feet are forecast for eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Forecasters warn of strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials, they said.