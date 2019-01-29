 Sophomore guard Leiah Naeata fuels Kahuku’s rise to the top of OIA girls basketball standings
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
  • 72°

Sophomore guard Leiah Naeata fuels Kahuku’s rise to the top of OIA girls basketball standings

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 29, 2019 12:05 am 
Off the court, she is a scholarly pupil with a sparkly smile and easy-going manner. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up