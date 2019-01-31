 Pau Hana Patrol: Cheesecake Factory Kapolei offers tasty items at good prices
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • 74°

Pau Hana Patrol: Cheesecake Factory Kapolei offers tasty items at good prices

By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on January 31, 2019 5:05 pm  Updated on  January 31, 2019 at 5:15 pm
The Cheesecake Factory in Kapolei is a bit of a drive for town folks, but unlike the Waikiki location, it offers a happy hour. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up