 Lee Cataluna: Hawaii-born bodybuilder Ed Corney was posing perfection
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
  • 73°

Lee Cataluna: Hawaii-born bodybuilder Ed Corney was posing perfection

By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 3, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 2, 2019 at 10:19 pm
Ed Corney was known for his grace and his perfect posing. He was known among fellow bodybuilders as a good friend and a reliably nice guy. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up