 UH women’s water polo earns pair of wins
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
  • 73°

UH women’s water polo earns pair of wins

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 3, 2019 12:05 am 
The fifth-ranked University of Hawaii women’s water polo team earned a pair of wins against ranked teams on Saturday in Los Angeles. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up