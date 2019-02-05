 Column: Homelessness affects businesses, and solutions are needed
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

Column: Homelessness affects businesses, and solutions are needed

By Mark Polivka
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 4, 2019 at 8:32 pm
Recently, the chairwoman of the board and CEO of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center wrote a column about the potential closing of the center, a gem and a one-of-a-kind interactive museum for our keiki (“Homeless may force center to close,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Jan. 16). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up