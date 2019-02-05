 Local Moco: Tossed Foo Jook Salad
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 81°

Local Moco: Tossed Foo Jook Salad

Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on February 5, 2019 5:00 pm 
Lynette Lo Tom offers up a recipe for a refreshing salad that she credits to a friend, Linda, in “A Chinese Kitchen.” The recipe here is an update of what was published in her cookbook. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up